Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the Danforth.

Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Police said a woman was struck and transported to a trauma centre by paramedics in critical condition.

Investigators said they are still determining the circumstances that led to the woman being hit.

The driver remained on scene, investigators said.

Police said several road closures are in place in the area.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Birchmount Rd + Danforth Av

– police are on scene investigating

ROAD CLOSURES: W/B lanes at Kingston Rd/Danforth, E/B lanes blocked at Danforth/Eastwood, N/B at Birchmount/Rhydwen, S/B at Birchmount/Pinegrove @TTCnotices#GO2009493

^lb pic.twitter.com/WjNvpl1V9B — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 19, 2021