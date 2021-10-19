Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to hire more nurse practitioners for long-term care facilities

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'More than 2,000 job postings in Nova Scotia health-care system' More than 2,000 job postings in Nova Scotia health-care system
There are more than 2,000 vacancies within health care in Nova Scotia, with more than half of those being for registered nurses. As Callum Smith reports, the province has already taken some steps that are impressing the unions representing workers.

Nova Scotia Health plans to hire at least 13 nurse practitioners to provide “much-needed support” to long-term care facilities, the province announced Tuesday.

In a release, the province said it will invest $2.5 million for their hiring efforts. It said the new nurse practitioners will work with existing facility teams and family physicians to diagnose and treat illnesses, order and interpret tests, prescribe medications and perform some medical procedures for residents.

It said they will work in multiple long-term care facilities, as well as serve people in the surrounding community who do not have a family doctor or access to a nurse practitioner.

Read more: More than 2,100 health-care vacancies in N.S., fixing system a ‘massive job’

“Older Nova Scotians deserve dignity and higher levels of care, and we can’t do that without a skilled workforce and facilities with the right staffing levels,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is only the first step of the hiring we need to do to fix healthcare for seniors and provide more care for thousands of people.”

The release said more nurse practitioners will relieve other pressures in the health-care and long-term-care systems, like reducing ambulance transfers, emergency room visits and long-term care admission delays.

The release added that there are currently 29 nurse practitioners working in long-term care in the province.

Click to play video: 'Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse' Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse
Shortage of nurses in N.S. getting worse – Jul 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHealth Care tagLong-term Care tagNurses tagNova Scotia health tagnurse practitioners tagNova Scotia Long-term Care tagnova scotia nurse practitioners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers