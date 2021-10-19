Menu

Crime

Woman clashes with Peterborough store clerk over wearing face mask, assaults bystander: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 10:17 am
Peterborough police say a woman became irate with a store clerk and damaged property after refusing to wear a face mask inside the business. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman became irate with a store clerk and damaged property after refusing to wear a face mask inside the business. Global News

A Peterborough woman is facing assault and other charges following a dispute over refusing to wear a face mask at a business on Monday.

Around 4:45 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a Park St. North business following reports of an unwanted woman in the store.

Read more: Man arrested for assault at Peterborough restaurant over patron’s ill-fitting face mask: police

Police say the woman refused to wear a face mask when asked by the clerk. The woman allegedly became irate, yelled at the clerk, threw items off a counter and damaged a cash register before fleeing the store.

A nearby resident also informed officers that the accused allegedly spat and assaulted her when asked to leave the area.

The suspect was located a short distance away and arrested.

Jordyn Blake-Caradonna, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of recognizance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2, police said Tuesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
