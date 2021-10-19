Woman clashes with Peterborough store clerk over wearing face mask, assaults bystander: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing assault and other charges following a dispute over refusing to wear a face mask at a business on Monday.

Around 4:45 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a Park St. North business following reports of an unwanted woman in the store.

Police say the woman refused to wear a face mask when asked by the clerk. The woman allegedly became irate, yelled at the clerk, threw items off a counter and damaged a cash register before fleeing the store.

A nearby resident also informed officers that the accused allegedly spat and assaulted her when asked to leave the area.

The suspect was located a short distance away and arrested.

Jordyn Blake-Caradonna, 26, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and breach of recognizance to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2, police said Tuesday.