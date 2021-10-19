SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec records 342 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Rapid COVID-19 test in schools is a useful tool: Montreal study' Rapid COVID-19 test in schools is a useful tool: Montreal study
A study into the use of rapid testing for COVID-19 in schools finds that such screenings are useful. A team of researchers at a Montreal hospital revealed the findings on Monday. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Quebec reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as hospitalizations were on the downswing Tuesday.

It’s the lowest daily tally of infections reported in the province since mid-August.

Health officials say the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by six to 297. This comes after 25 patients were admitted and 31 were discharged.

Of them, there were 75 people in intensive care units, a decrease of two compared with the previous day.

Read more: Quebec issues new proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel outside province

The immunization campaign saw another 6,258 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24 hours. More than 13.1 million shots have been doled out to date.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s public health institute says 90.2 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 87.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

When it comes to screening, the latest data shows 22,197 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec’s COVID-19 has caseload reached 420,471. The death toll stood at 11,453 in the most recent update.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, has surpassed 404,000 in the province.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers