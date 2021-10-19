Quebec records 342 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths as hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as hospitalizations were on the downswing Tuesday.

It’s the lowest daily tally of infections reported in the province since mid-August.

Health officials say the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by six to 297. This comes after 25 patients were admitted and 31 were discharged.

Of them, there were 75 people in intensive care units, a decrease of two compared with the previous day.

The immunization campaign saw another 6,258 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24 hours. More than 13.1 million shots have been doled out to date.

The province’s public health institute says 90.2 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 87.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

When it comes to screening, the latest data shows 22,197 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec’s COVID-19 has caseload reached 420,471. The death toll stood at 11,453 in the most recent update.

The number of recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, has surpassed 404,000 in the province.

—with files from The Canadian Press