Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Notre Dame Avenue closed due to morning fire at former Nygard warehouse

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 9:02 am
Firefighters on the scene of a fire at the Nygard warehouse on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters on the scene of a fire at the Nygard warehouse on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A stretch of Notre Dame Avenue was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire at the former Nygard warehouse.

The stretch between Weston Street to Flint Street is closed in both directions.

The city says crews were called to the scene at 5:53 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crews are currently in defensive mode as conditions make it unsafe for them to enter the building. This is expected to be a prolonged event,” said a spokesperson.

Platoon chief Don Enns told Global News that a roofing company was doing repairs and propane tanks on the roof collapsed into the warehouse.

No one was hurt and the building was empty at the time.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

The building has been closed for a few years after the company dissolved in late 2019. The former owner, Peter Nygard, faces charges of sex trafficking in the United States.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Nygard Warehouse on Notre Dame Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Nygard Warehouse on Notre Dame Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagPeter Nygard tagnygard fire tagnygard warehouse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers