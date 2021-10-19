Notre Dame Avenue closed due to morning fire at former Nygard warehouse

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Notre Dame Avenue was closed Tuesday morning due to a fire at the former Nygard warehouse.

The stretch between Weston Street to Flint Street is closed in both directions.

The city says crews were called to the scene at 5:53 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NOTRE DAME AVE CLOSURE.

Due to fire.

Weston to Flint.

Both directions.

Avoid the area please.#WpgTMC #Winnipeg #WPGTraffic pic.twitter.com/b2xbNbRNsR — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) October 19, 2021

“Crews are currently in defensive mode as conditions make it unsafe for them to enter the building. This is expected to be a prolonged event,” said a spokesperson.

Platoon chief Don Enns told Global News that a roofing company was doing repairs and propane tanks on the roof collapsed into the warehouse.

No one was hurt and the building was empty at the time.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

The building has been closed for a few years after the company dissolved in late 2019. The former owner, Peter Nygard, faces charges of sex trafficking in the United States.

View image in full screen Firefighters tackle a blaze at the former Nygard Warehouse on Notre Dame Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News