SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: Okanagan school districts discussing staff vaccine mandates

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan school boards discuss staff vaccine mandates' Okanagan school boards discuss staff vaccine mandates
WATCH: School boards throughout the Okanagan valley are starting discussions about whether to implement vaccine mandates for staff. The province says each of B.C.’s school district can decide whether or not to require vaccines. So far, no decisions have been made.

Okanagan and Shuswap school boards from Oliver, B.C., to Salmon Arm are grappling with the decision of whether to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff.

None of the five Okanagan school boards have made a decision on the issue.

Read more: Religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Here’s what we know, what we don’t

The discussions are unfolding separately in each school district because the province says it is leaving it up to each school board, as the employer, to decided whether to institute vaccine mandates for school staff.

The chair of the Okanagan Skaha School District, James Palanio, said it’s too early to say how his district will handle the issue.

However, Palanio pointed out that over 80 per cent of eligible British Columbians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, suggesting a level of public support for immunization.

Story continues below advertisement

“We haven’t had any formal discussions at all. We just have the anecdotal information and conversations. It sounds like we have a lot of support,” Palanio said.

“The support is out there for vaccinations. We just need to know all the ins and outs, the contractual issues, and the legal issues.”

Click to play video: 'Majority of B.C. parents in support of vaccinating kids' Majority of B.C. parents in support of vaccinating kids
Majority of B.C. parents in support of vaccinating kids

Palanio is among the school trustees expressing surprise that the decision on vaccine mandates is being left up to individual districts.

“We have been given direction right from day one from the provincial health officer so I am a little disappointed they haven’t continued to give us direction on something that I think is very serious,” Palanio said.

He believes health authorities should have been tasked with the choice and says the Okanagan Skaha School District will be consulting Interior Health as part of its process.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be honest, I don’t think it is part of my job. I do not have all the data available that the provincial health officer and Interior Health authority would have to make these decisions,” Palanio said.

Last week, the Central Okanagan school board decided to write a letter to the province saying it expected “any mandate for staff vaccines would have been a provincial decision in a provincial health order and that they would cover any costs.”

Meanwhile, the Vernon school board is expected to discuss a motion at its Wednesday night meeting calling for the provincial health officer to require local school staff to show proof of vaccination in that district.

The issue is also on the agenda at the North Okanagan – Shuswap school board this week for discussion.

Click to play video: 'Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision' Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision
Province accused of downloading school COVID-19 vaccine decision – Oct 7, 2021

The provincial Education Ministry says it encourages all eligible education staff to get vaccinated, but it is treating school boards the same as other employers.

Story continues below advertisement

“School boards are the employers. In the absence of a provincial health order, the provincial health officer has said as in many work settings, the employer can decide on mandatory vaccine programs for staff,” the ministry said in a statement.

Read more: B.C. premier pledges access to ‘expertise’ before school trustees decide on vaccine mandates

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the province is helping districts with the vaccine mandate choice.

“I’ve tasked a representative group of stakeholders within our sector to develop a provincial framework and set of guidelines to support boards in their decision making,” Whiteside said.

The province said those guidelines for school boards will be available “in the coming days.”

Click to play video: 'Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff' Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff
Parents question TDSB vaccination policy for staff
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOkanagan News tagVaccine Mandate tagCentral Okanagan School District tagNorth Okanagan-Shuswap School District tagVernon School District tagOkanagan-Skaha School District tagSD 83 tagsd 22 tagSD 23 tagSD 67 tagOkanagan Similkameen School District tagSD 53 tagBC School Vaccine Policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers