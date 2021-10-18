SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Guests of 2 wedding events in Mississauga urged to seek ‘immediate’ COVID-19 testing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 8:55 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Peel Public Health is urging attendees of two wedding events in Mississauga earlier this month to seek “immediate” testing due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a news release issued Monday, health officials said the advisory applies to guests who went to the Red Rose Convention Centre (Champaign Hall) on Derry Road on Oct. 8 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The second event was at the Candles Banquet Hall on Dundas Street East on Oct. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Read more: Etobicoke high school to resume in-person classes

Health officials said all individuals who went to either event should get tested regardless of their vaccination status and added that those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said fully vaccinated attendees do not need to self-isolate as long as they aren’t experiencing any symptoms.

The release said those who get tested due to the exposures should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-48743.

Click to play video: 'Ontario vaccine QR codes now available for all to download' Ontario vaccine QR codes now available for all to download
Ontario vaccine QR codes now available for all to download
