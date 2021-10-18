Guests of 2 wedding events in Mississauga urged to seek ‘immediate’ COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health is urging attendees of two wedding events in Mississauga earlier this month to seek “immediate” testing due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a news release issued Monday, health officials said the advisory applies to guests who went to the Red Rose Convention Centre (Champaign Hall) on Derry Road on Oct. 8 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The second event was at the Candles Banquet Hall on Dundas Street East on Oct. 9 between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Health officials said all individuals who went to either event should get tested regardless of their vaccination status and added that those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Officials said fully vaccinated attendees do not need to self-isolate as long as they aren’t experiencing any symptoms.

The release said those who get tested due to the exposures should give testers the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-48743.

