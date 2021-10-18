Statements made in Facebook video are not true, FSIN says

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has had to put out a statement after misinformation regarding a First Nation vaccination policy that spread quickly online.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the FSIN stated that forced vaccination is not a part of the Black Lake First Nation COVID-19 strategy, as claimed in a “negligent Facebook live recording,” FSIN said.

“Chief and Council in Black Lake First Nation, Saskatchewan strongly refute statements made in a careless Facebook video posted by The Real Pat King,” according to the FSIN statement.

“Black Lake First Nation strongly supports the personal choice and freedom to choose to be vaccinated or remain unvaccinated.”

FSIN stated that a Facebook live video recorded on Oct. 17, 2021 from Pat King shows two women speaking on allegations that women and children from Black Lake First Nation were being forced to take the jab.

FSIN also indicates that the two speakers in the video claimed that women and children were running into the bush to hide from authorities who were allegedly forcing the vaccination on them.

Global Regina has contacted authorities and has confirmed with the Canadian Armed Forces that they have not been called to Black Lake First Nation and do not have a presence in the northern community.

On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) said a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak had been officially declared in two northern Saskatchewan communities which are Black Lake First Nation and Fond Du Lac. Both are neighbouring communities.

Black Lake First Nation is 1,180 km northwest of Prince Albert.

