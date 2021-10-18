New Brunswick groups slam attorney general’s memo on land acknowledgement

Send this page to someone via email

Two organizations in New Brunswick are taking a stance against the attorney general’s memo prohibiting the use of traditional Indigenous land acknowledgements at events or on social media.

In a memo on Oct. 14, Justice Minister Ted Flemming wrote “as a result of this litigation, legal counsel for GNB (Government of New Brunswick) and the Office of the Attorney General has advised that GNB employees may not make or issue territorial or title acknowledgments.”

The province is facing several suits from First Nations, including for the title for its territory, which historically was never ceded.

The Wolastoqey Nations of New Brunswick say the statements made by the justice minister and the government are dangerously misleading.

“The attorney general is supposed to be the guardian of the public interest,’’ said Oromocto Chief Shelley Sabattis.

“It is beneath his office to peddle in falsehoods and to make inflammatory and inaccurate statements, especially about matters before the courts.”

The group called the move draconian, adding the issue of the Wolastoqey Nation seeking “ownership” of every square inch of their claim territory is dangerously misleading.

““We have been very clear that we are not seeking the return of all of the land in our territory,’’ said St. Mary’s Chief Allan Polchies.

‘’We have no interest, nor are we seeking in court, to displace homeowners. We are seeking a declaration of title to our territory — which was never been ceded.’’

The Canadian Union of Public Employees joined the Wolastoqey Nation in standing up against the government’s policy.

CUPE NB President Steve Drost said it was a disappointing move by the government given how strained the relationship is between the two.

“This is more about dividing people and inciting hatred when we should be finding ways to heal, and tolerance, and how we can accept one another, and work with one another, and respect one another at the end of the day,” he said in an interview Monday.

Justice Minister Ted Flemming clarified late last week the policy would not be policed.

However, Drost said any employee under the CUPE banner that is disciplined for using the land acknowledgement will be filing a grievance.

The Wolastoqey Chiefs are clear, though — the land is unceded and that is a historical fact.

