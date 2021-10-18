Menu

Traffic

1 dead in Hamilton collision on Highway 403 near Aberdeen Avenue

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:48 pm
OPP say a pedestrian died after hit by a vehicle in Hamilton's west end on the afternoon of Monday Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say a pedestrian died after hit by a vehicle in Hamilton's west end on the afternoon of Monday Oct. 18, 2021. @opp_wr

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian has died in a collision near Hamilton’s west end.

Highway 403 eastbound at Aberdeen Avenue has been shut down to allow emergency crews access to the scene.

Westbound lanes of the 403 remain open, but police say they have slowed somewhat near the site of the incident.

Read more: GTA woman charged for prize fraud scheme executed in Niagara Region

In a social media post, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said access to the highway eastbound from Main Street East was also affected by closures.

“The pedestrian was struck by a commercial dump truck that’s just up the road here,” Schmidt said in his post.

He went on to say the 403’s eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

More to come…

