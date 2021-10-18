Menu

Crime

Drug-trafficking charges laid after search warrants executed in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:50 pm
Officers seized cocaine, Oxycodone and Clozapine after two search warrants were executed at homes in Orillia, Ont. View image in full screen
Officers seized cocaine, Oxycodone and Clozapine after two search warrants were executed at homes in Orillia, Ont. Police handout

Police have laid drug-trafficking charges after cocaine, Oxycodone, Clozapine and other drug paraphernalia were seized from homes in Orillia, Ont., last week.

On Thursday, officers executed two search warrants at Orillia residences and arrested and charged four suspects.

Read more: Youth in custody after stabbing near Orillia, Ont. high school

Vikki Zimmerman, 53, from Orillia, was charged with three drug-trafficking offences for cocaine, Oxycodone and Clozapine.

Justin Towns, 32, from Warminster, and Amber Cobbe, 37, from Orillia were each charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Amanda Zimmerman, 29, from Orillia, was charged with failure to attend court.

All the accused will appear in court in December.

