Drug-trafficking charges laid after search warrants executed in Orillia, Ont.

Police have laid drug-trafficking charges after cocaine, Oxycodone, Clozapine and other drug paraphernalia were seized from homes in Orillia, Ont., last week.

On Thursday, officers executed two search warrants at Orillia residences and arrested and charged four suspects.

Vikki Zimmerman, 53, from Orillia, was charged with three drug-trafficking offences for cocaine, Oxycodone and Clozapine.

Justin Towns, 32, from Warminster, and Amber Cobbe, 37, from Orillia were each charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Amanda Zimmerman, 29, from Orillia, was charged with failure to attend court.

All the accused will appear in court in December.

