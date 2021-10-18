COVID-19: 46 more cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,805, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 38 new COVID-19 variant cases on Monday, bringing that total to 6,283, including 115 cases that are active.

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Innisfil, five are in Wasaga Beach, four are in Penetanguishene, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Tiny Township.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville New Tecumseth, Orillia and Springwater.

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are outbreak-related, one is community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 14 are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 30 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,805 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,374 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 373 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 595,235 infections, including 9,815 deaths.