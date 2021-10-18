SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 46 more cases confirmed over weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 4:26 pm
Click to play video: 'All Ontario residents can now download COVID vaccine QR codes' All Ontario residents can now download COVID vaccine QR codes
WATCH: The province has now allowed for all Ontario residents to download an enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate, which includes a QR code, that works as proof of their vaccination. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 46 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,805, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 38 new COVID-19 variant cases on Monday, bringing that total to 6,283, including 115 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontarians can begin downloading QR codes for COVID-19 vaccine passport based on birth month

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie, while seven are in Innisfil, five are in Wasaga Beach, four are in Penetanguishene, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Tiny Township.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville New Tecumseth, Orillia and Springwater.

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are outbreak-related, one is community-acquired and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 14 are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 30 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports under 400 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Of the region’s total 13,805 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,374 — have recovered, while 10 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 373 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 595,235 infections, including 9,815 deaths.

Click to play video: 'How long could QR vaccine certificates be required to enter non-essential businesses?' How long could QR vaccine certificates be required to enter non-essential businesses?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers