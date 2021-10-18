SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

3rd straight day of new high for COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan ICUs

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 3:56 pm
WATCH: A new poll says half of Canadian parents of children aged 5-11 are ready to get their kids vaccinated against Covid-19. Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl joins Paul Haysom to look at some of the other findings.

For the third straight day, the number of Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has reached new heights.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 335 patients with COVID-19: 250 are receiving inpatient care and 85 are in ICUs. As of Monday, 75.8 per cent of these hospitalizations were not fully vaccinated.

Read more: Saskatchewan sending 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Monday, there were 279 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 74,673. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 319 from 340 on Oct. 17.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 3,670. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 859.

There have now been 785 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan. The four recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in the 80-plus and the others were in the 40 to 59 and 60 to 79 age groups.

Read more: Despite COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment at USask reaches all time high

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 572 to a total of 70,218.

According to the dashboard, 2,679 COVID-19 tests were performed on Oct. 17. To date, 1,194,988 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,626,382. Of Monday’s 279 new cases, the provincial government said 216 were unvaccinated, which included 64 ineligible children under the age of 12.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

