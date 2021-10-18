3rd straight day of new high for COVID-19 patients in Saskatchewan ICUs

Send this page to someone via email

For the third straight day, the number of Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has reached new heights.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 335 patients with COVID-19: 250 are receiving inpatient care and 85 are in ICUs. As of Monday, 75.8 per cent of these hospitalizations were not fully vaccinated.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Monday, there were 279 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 74,673. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 319 from 340 on Oct. 17.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 3,670. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 859.

There have now been 785 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan. The four recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include two people in the 80-plus and the others were in the 40 to 59 and 60 to 79 age groups.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 572 to a total of 70,218.

According to the dashboard, 2,679 COVID-19 tests were performed on Oct. 17. To date, 1,194,988 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,626,382. Of Monday’s 279 new cases, the provincial government said 216 were unvaccinated, which included 64 ineligible children under the age of 12.

