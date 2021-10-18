Every Child Matters flag stolen from Halifax police station, 5 sought

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for five people who were seen on surveillance video as an Every Child Matters flag was stolen from the front of Halifax Regional Police headquarters.

In a release, police say that an employee noticed on Saturday that the orange flag, which honours residential school survivors and victims, was missing and that the flag pole was damaged.

Video footage showed five people — four males and a female — walking south on Gottingen Street early Saturday morning.

“In the video, one of the male suspects walks up the steps at police headquarters at 1975 Gottingen Street and tears the flag from the pole, after which the group flees on foot heading south on Gottingen Street,” police wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident.”

Police are investigating the theft of an Every Child Matters flag from the front of police headquarters on Saturday. Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to contact police. https://t.co/YXmffIibbn pic.twitter.com/9XGtziVvsk — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) October 18, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

2:03 Mi’kmaw women share lifelong bond after surviving Canada’s residential school system Mi’kmaw women share lifelong bond after surviving Canada’s residential school system – Sep 30, 2021