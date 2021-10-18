Menu

Crime

Man found dead in Kelowna house, RCMP say woman arrested at the scene

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 1:09 pm
The Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600 block of Bechard Road. Investigators found the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600 block of Bechard Road. Investigators found the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious. Klaudia Van Emmerik/Global News

Kelowna Mounties are investigating a suspicious death at a home in the Lower Mission.

Const. Solana Paré said the Mounties were called Oct. 18  just before 7 a.m., to a house in the 600 block of Bechard Road. Investigators found a man whose death is believed to be suspicious.

A woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and is in police custody. At this time, no charges have been laid.

Investigators have cordoned off the area and will be on scene for an undetermined period of time while they collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release. “While the investigation is in its early stages, we believe that this incident is isolated in nature and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

The Kelowna RCMP serious crimes unit has taken conduct of the investigation and is working with the BC Coroners Service, which is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death. No further information is being released at this time.

Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward and speak with police immediately at 250-762-3300.

