Search for missing man expanded to Ottawa River shoreline, woods: police

Police and volunteers expanded their search for Brett O’Grady to areas including the Ottawa River this past weekend after the 35-year-old man went missing early Thursday in the city’s east end.

Police said that they discovered new leads Friday evening that led to an enhanced search effort for O’Grady.

Volunteers and police searched the woods near the Aviation Parkway and the Ottawa River over the weekend and a dive team was called in to search the water and shoreline area.

A police drone has been surveying the area as well.

In addition to the area mentioned above, members of the public can expect to see police in the areas of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and Polaris Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a purple wolf logo, dark jeans and navy shoes and was believed to be riding a red and black Pure Fix bicycle.

Anyone with information about where O’Grady could be is asked to call police at 613-236-1222.

