Crime

Havelock man charged with impaired driving following rollover crash: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 11:17 am
A Havelock-area man was charged with impaired driving following a rollover crash on Sunday. View image in full screen
A Havelock-area man was charged with impaired driving following a rollover crash on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash just northeast of the village of Havelock on Sunday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a ditch while travelling on County Road 48 near Sawmill Road, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver was not injured but officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

James West, 43, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 25.

