Canada

Okanagan Forest Task Force is recognized by Conservation Officer Service

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 9:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Forest Task Force' Okanagan Forest Task Force
The Okanagan Forest Task Force is honoured by the BC Conservation Officer Service for its backcountry cleanup work.

About 60 volunteers with the Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up tons of garbage from crown land along Beaver Lake Road on Sunday.

“We’ve been doing cleanups since 2016 and 360 thousand pounds of garbage has been removed from the backcountry,” said Kane Blake, Okanagan Forest Task Force President.

Read more: This Is BC: Okanagan man volunteers to pick up after others in B.C. backcountry

The Task Force took on the job of cleaning up the backcountry because it seemed no one else was doing it.

“It’s astounding how much crap we’re pulling out of the forest,” said volunteer Corinna Stobb. “It’s kind of sickening.”

Read more: Okanagan Forest Task Force now using trail cameras to help battle illegal dumping in backcountry

For all of the work that’s been put in over the years, the Conservation Officer Service of B.C. honoured the Okanagan Forest Task Force, all of its volunteers and sponsors, with a Special Recognition Award.

“To get some recognition for the entire group is wonderful”, Blake said.

Click to play video: 'Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road' Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road
Raw video of RCMP and Okanagan Forest Task Force at abandoned camp on Beaver Lake Road – Mar 23, 2021

 

