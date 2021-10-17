Okanagan Forest Task Force is recognized by Conservation Officer Service

Send this page to someone via email

About 60 volunteers with the Okanagan Forest Task Force cleaned up tons of garbage from crown land along Beaver Lake Road on Sunday.

“We’ve been doing cleanups since 2016 and 360 thousand pounds of garbage has been removed from the backcountry,” said Kane Blake, Okanagan Forest Task Force President.

The Task Force took on the job of cleaning up the backcountry because it seemed no one else was doing it.

“It’s astounding how much crap we’re pulling out of the forest,” said volunteer Corinna Stobb. “It’s kind of sickening.”

For all of the work that’s been put in over the years, the Conservation Officer Service of B.C. honoured the Okanagan Forest Task Force, all of its volunteers and sponsors, with a Special Recognition Award.

“To get some recognition for the entire group is wonderful”, Blake said.

