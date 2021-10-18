Weekly survey: How much would you spend on a vintage rock t-shirt?

Vintage clothing has always been big business. A subset of that, the vintage concert t-shirt market, keeps getting bigger.

For example, a Led Zeppelin t-shirt from a 1979 gig at Knebworth in England sold for US$10,000 through an eBay auction back in 2011. But a new all-time record was just set last week when a Grateful Dead shirt from 1967 went for US$17,640 through Sotheby’s.

Why so much? First, it belonged to Dan Healy, a one-time Dead roadie. Second, it was one of the first-ever t-shirts made specifically for the Dead.

Cool collectible, right? You bet, but obviously not for everyone. How much would you spend on a vintage rock t-shirt?

