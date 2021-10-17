Menu

Crime

Man charged, 17-year-old sought in connection with 2020 Brampton Christmas Eve shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 2:24 pm
Eliazar Henry appeared in a Brampton court on Oct.16. View image in full screen
Eliazar Henry appeared in a Brampton court on Oct.16. Peel police/Handout

An 18-year-old man has been charged and a 17-year-old boy is being sought after in connection with a shooting in Brampton on Christmas Eve 2020, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency services were called to a home on Hubbell Road at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020 for reports of a shooting.

Investigators said officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound after a fight with two other men. Police said the victim was taken to a trauma centre. The suspects involved fled.

In an update on Sunday, investigators said they have arrested Mississauga resident Eliazar Henry.

He was charged with numerous offences including attempted murder, robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

Henry appeared for a bail hearing on Oct. 16.

Furthermore, a warrant is out for a 17-year-old Brampton boy, also wanted for several offences, including attempted murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

