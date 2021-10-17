Menu

Sports

Forge FC down Atlético Ottawa 2-0

By Staff Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 10:00 am

Forge FC swept their season series against Atlético Ottawa with a 2-0 win Saturday afternoon at Tim Horton’s Field.

The Hamilton-based side got second half goals from Omar Browne and Elimane Cisse to seal the victory.

Forge’s 13th win of 2021 puts them second overall in the Canadian Premier League, tied with Calgary’s Calvary FC.

Read more: Forge FC defeats Panama’s Independiente, advances to CONCACAF League quarterfinal

Forge are just two points behind Pacific FC for top spot.

Ottawa’s latest loss eliminates the club from playoff contention. Ottawa have won just five games and lost 14 in 2021.

Forge will now take on Costa Rica side Santos de Guápiles F.C. on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals in CONCACAF League play.

