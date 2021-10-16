Western dismantles Windsor in OUA football

A dominant first half propelled the Western Mustang football team to a 54-4 win over the Windsor Lancers and a 3-1 record overall.

Evan Hillock was given the start at quarterback for Western after taking over from Jackson White in the second half of the Mustangs victory against Laurier ahead of their bye week.

Who would start became a big question through two weeks of practice and remained a secret until game time.

“We’ve made the decision as to who will start,” said Western head coach Greg Marshall a day before the game. “But we’re going to keep that a secret because it would certainly affect Windsor’s preparation.”

The Mustangs came in with a game plan that ripped up anything the Lancers tried to do on either side of the ball.

Western made use of their OUA-leading ground game early and often as they rushed 27 times in the first half for 168 yards. The majority of those went to Keon Edwards, who normally forms a two-headed rushing monster with Trey Humes, but Humes was inactive for the game. Hillock added 12 completions and a passing touchdown in the first two quarters.

The defensive line of the Mustangs put pressure on Windsor quarterback Samuel Girard and the Western secondary kept the Lancer receivers blanketed and limited Girard to five first-half completions and only eight completions total for 52 yards.

Up 28-0 going into the third quarter, the Mustangs overcame two early fumbles without giving up a touchdown or even a field goal and then began to pile up points to the finish.

Hillock ended the day 21 of 28 for 281 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards ran for 171 yards on 29 carries and leads the OUA in yards per game.

Even punter/kicker Cameron Creechan grabbed the spotlight for the Mustangs with a boot that travelled 65 yards and pushed Windsor back to their own five. A play later, the Western defence stuffed the Lancers in the end zone for their second safety of the game.

The Mustangs now head on the road to finish their regular season schedule. They will be in Waterloo for a game against the Warriors on Oct. 23 and then face the Lancers in Windsor on Oct. 30.