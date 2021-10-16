SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Distribution of COVID 19 rapid test kits cut short in New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2021 2:42 pm
Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Covid-19 Rapid Test Device kits at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Faced with long lineups and heavy demand, health officials in New Brunswick were forced to cut short the distribution of free COVID-19 rapid-test kits at three locations Saturday.

On Thursday, the province announced the kits would be handed out in Moncton, Perth Andover and Grand Falls- areas that have been subjected to strict health-protection measures since Oct. 5 because of a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

Read more: Rapid tests roll out in New Brunswick’s circuit breaker zones

The distribution, however, was suspended by 11:30 a.m. in Moncton and by 1 p.m. in Perth Andover and Grand Falls.

At 9 a.m., the RCMP were reporting traffic jams near the Moncton location, a parking lot at the Magic Mountain amusement park.

Local residents turned to social media to vent their anger, with some saying more kits should have been made available at more locations.

The province pledged Friday to offer wider distribution of rapid-test kits on Monday at 20 locations across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
