Flood watch for parts of Lower Mainland as heavy rain continues

Parts of the Lower Mainland were under a flood watch on Saturday as heavy rain continued to pound the region.

An Environment Canada rainfall warning remained in place for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast and eastern and western Vancouver Island.

By Saturday, Vancouver harbour had already seen 78 millimetres of rain, while West Vancouver measured 95.8 millimetres and Tofino recorded 95 millimetres.

Port Mellon in Howe Sound recorded a whopping 239.8 millimetres of rain.

An additional 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is forecast to fall in most areas, with 70 to 90 mm possible on the North Shore and in Howe Sound.

And late Friday, the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded high streamflow advisories for the North Shore Mountains, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast to flood advisories.

“Recent snow accumulation at elevation has occurred over the past few weeks, with 5‐40 mm of (snowmelt) equivalent currently observed at automated snow weather stations throughout the region,” the centre warned.

“Most of the snow on the ground is expected to melt during this event and will contribute additional runoff to rivers.”

People are being reminded to steer well clear of potentially unstable banks around the region’s creeks and rivers.

Peak flows on smaller waterways were expected Saturday, and in larger waterways, including the Squamish River, on Sunday.

Environment Canada forecasts the heavy rain to shift into showers over Metro Vancouver on Saturday afternoon, before picking back up in the evening and tapering off again Sunday.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and turn their lights on, while residents are reminded to check their properties for any potential drainage problems.