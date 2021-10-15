Expansion coming to Boundary Trails Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A new building, new acute care inpatient beds and more space for patient care programs are part of an expansion coming to the Boundary Trails Health Centre in Winkler.

The province announced the $64.4 million project on the centre which serves the Southern Health region, will roll out in two stages.

A two-storey community services building will be erected first and is expected to include programs such as ambulatory care, cancer care, home care, education services, public health, health information services, and administration.

Once those services are relocated to the new building, renovations will begin on vacated spaces in the health centre and will allow for the creation of expanded spaces for several departments and programs, including surgery, and the addition of a retail pharmacy.

“We are building a health-care system that offers rural communities more services closer to home supporting specialized services at larger facilities like Boundary Trails, which can reduce the need for many residents to travel to Winnipeg for their care,” Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said.

Construction is expected to begin by summer 2022.

“This new investment in acute care inpatient beds and additional space for patient care programs will strengthen the network of resources that makes Boundary Trails an important hub of medical services,” Southern Health-Sante Sud CEO Jane Curtis said. “It will ensure that we continue to meet the long-term needs of this growing area with access to high quality, specialized care that is closer to home.”