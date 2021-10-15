Inmate sentenced for assault, theft escapes Saint John correctional facility

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force reported that an inmate escaped from the Saint John Regional Correctional Facility on Thursday evening.

In a Facebook post, police said that around 11:30 p.m., 46-year-old Terrance Smith escaped from a temporary housing unit at the correctional facility on the Old Black River Road.

Corrections staff discovered that Smith was missing the next morning, and called the police.

Smith is currently serving a sentence for several charges including, assaulting a Peace Officer, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Police said Smith was last seen wearing a standard issued orange top and pants along with a navy coat.

He is approximately 5’9”, with thin build, dark hair, and has a beard.

Police ask anyone who sees Terrance Smith, or has information on his whereabouts, to contact the Saint John Police Force.

