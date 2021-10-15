Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man’s death after incident at Montreal homeless shelter marks city’s 24th homicide of 2021

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 3:27 pm
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a 46-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a downtown homeless shelter earlier this week.

The police force confirmed the man died from his injuries Thursday and his death is considered the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

“As the victim is deceased, the case has been transferred to the major crimes division, which will continue the investigation,” police said in a statement issued Friday.

Read more: Man in critical condition after being stabbed at the Old Brewery Mission

The violent incident occurred a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Brewery Mission in the city’s Ville-Marie borough. Police said there was a dispute between the two men.

A 26-year-old man was arrested near the scene. The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. They can also do so by calling the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or by filling out the online form.

—with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Oct 14' Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Oct 14
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Oct 14
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagOld Brewery Mission tagMontreal Homicide tagMontreal 24th homicide tagMontreal 24th homicide 2021 tagMontreal gang problem tagMontreal murder count tagMontreal violence problem tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers