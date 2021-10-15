Man’s death after incident at Montreal homeless shelter marks city’s 24th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a 46-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a downtown homeless shelter earlier this week.

The police force confirmed the man died from his injuries Thursday and his death is considered the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

“As the victim is deceased, the case has been transferred to the major crimes division, which will continue the investigation,” police said in a statement issued Friday.

The violent incident occurred a little before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Old Brewery Mission in the city’s Ville-Marie borough. Police said there was a dispute between the two men.

A 26-year-old man was arrested near the scene. The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital, where his death was confirmed two days later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. They can also do so by calling the anonymous and confidential Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or by filling out the online form.

—with files from The Canadian Press

