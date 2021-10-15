Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after collision in Hamilton’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Hamilton’s west end on Thursday night.

Investigators say the man was struck by a sedan while attempting to run across Main Street West, north to south, near the intersection at Rifle Range Road and Westbourne Road just before 10:30 p.m.

“The driver remained at the scene and tended to the male until Hamilton Emergency Services arrived,” police said in a release.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are urging anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

