Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after collision in Hamilton’s west end

Police say a 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Hamilton’s west end on Thursday night.
Investigators say the man was struck by a sedan while attempting to run across Main Street West, north to south, near the intersection at Rifle Range Road and Westbourne Road just before 10:30 p.m.
“The driver remained at the scene and tended to the male until Hamilton Emergency Services arrived,” police said in a release.
Detectives are seeking witnesses and are urging anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
