Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after collision in Hamilton’s west end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 2:39 pm
Hamilton police say a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after hit by a car during an attempt to run across Main Street West on Oct. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say a man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after hit by a car during an attempt to run across Main Street West on Oct. 14, 2021. Global News

Police say a 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Hamilton’s west end on Thursday night.

Investigators say the man was struck by a sedan while attempting to run across Main Street West, north to south, near the intersection at Rifle Range Road and Westbourne Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Read more: Cambridge man killed in head-on collision near Flamborough, OPP say

“The driver remained at the scene and tended to the male until Hamilton Emergency Services arrived,” police said in a release.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are urging anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Province unveils news Verify Ontario app, new COVID vaccine certificate' Province unveils news Verify Ontario app, new COVID vaccine certificate
Province unveils news Verify Ontario app, new COVID vaccine certificate

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton Police tagHamilton news tagPedestrian Collision tagpedestrian hit tagMVA tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagmain street west tagRifle Range Road tagwestbourne road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers