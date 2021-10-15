Court case for Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca adjorned until November

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary city councillor who is running for re-election next week was represented by a lawyer at his first court date on charges of fraud and breach of trust.

RCMP have said a “complex investigation” was done into the expenses of Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca, after a city police probe found thousands in ineligible council expenditures.

Magliocca, who did not appear in court, is facing one count each of breach of trust and fraud under $5,000.

His case has been adjourned for three weeks while his lawyer waits for disclosure of evidence from the Crown.

Prosecutor Megan Rosborough, who has been assigned to the case from Edmonton, didn’t oppose the delay.

But she says she wants the case to move ahead sooner rather than later.

“I can advise that disclosure has been ready since Mr. Magliocca was charged and it should be ready for pick up. So the Crown is all ready, ready to set dates and I just want that on the record,” she said.

Vincent Semenuk, who acted for Magliocca’s lawyer, Greg Dunn, said that’s premature.

“Sir, this is a first appearance on the matter,” he told Judge Lloyd Robertson.

“This is no different than any other citizen that requires ample time for it to be disclosed.”

The matter was put over to Nov. 5 in the case management office, which does not require an appearance in court.

Magliocca, who represents the ward in the city’s northwest, was first elected in 2013.

Municipal elections are being held Monday across Alberta, including in Calgary.