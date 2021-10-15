First Nation in northern Manitoba dealing with COVID 19 outbreak, shuts down school

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in northern Manitoba is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 as the province deals with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Norway House Cree Nation, located about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg, has had a recent surge in cases, which it says originated from outside the community in early September.

Chief Larson Anderson says that as of Tuesday there were 84 active cases and 87 recovered cases in the community.

0:57 Manitoba MMIWG advocate Bernice Catcheway in ICU with COVID-19, family says Manitoba MMIWG advocate Bernice Catcheway in ICU with COVID-19, family says

Anderson says one member died after contracting the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

He adds that most of the cases involve people who are fully vaccinated, as well as children and adults aged 20 to 29 and 40 to 49.

The community has shut down its school to prevent further spread of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.