Adm. Art McDonald letter to senior military officials ‘shocking,’ says Gen. Eyre

A letter sent by Adm. Art McDonald to senior military officials claiming he has been exonerated on an allegation of sexual assault and should be immediately reinstated is “shocking,” says Canada’s acting top soldier.

In a letter sent by Gen. Wayne Eyre to senior staff and shared with Global News, the acting chief of the defence staff responded to the letter sent by McDonald, who was placed on indefinite leave by the government amid an increasingly public battle to return to the top post.

“We must remember that in a democracy the military is subordinate to our duly elected civilian leadership. This fundamental is paramount to our profession. I was asked to act as Chief of the Defence Staff on February 25, and I will continue in that role until told otherwise by our civilian leadership,” wrote Eyre in the letter on Friday.

“To that end, this shocking letter changes nothing with respect to our vital work of defending our nation, changing our culture, and preparing for the threats ahead.”

In the letter obtained by Global News on Thursday, McDonald said he was “quite disappointed that my exoneration has not seen my return to duty” after military police declined to charge the admiral over alleged sexual misconduct in August.

Global News has previously reported the allegation is specifically one of sexual assault.

He also argued his reinstatement is important to avoid “undermining the principles that must be foundational to legitimate cultural change” within the military, citing the need for fairness for both accusers and those accused of wrongdoing.

Two sources confirmed the letter, addressed to generals and flag officers of the Canadian Forces, was sent by McDonald, whose signature appeared on the letter.

Military and political sources have said the lack of criminal charges against McDonald has not removed concerns about whether he has the moral authority to lead the military.

Global News learned in August that the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service interviewed dozens of people as part of the probe into the allegation, but were unable to determine an agreed upon set of facts, as many of those interviewed claimed to have been drunk at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

The Department of National Defence said at the time that its investigation “did not reveal evidence to support the laying of charges under either the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada.”

“Adm. Art McDonald was not exonerated by the military police,” said Charlotte Duval-Lantoine, a fellow with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute specializing in military culture.

“They could not meet the burden of proof to charge Art McDonald. That doesn’t mean that the allegations were false. It doesn’t mean that the victim was lying … so he cannot say that he was exonerated.”

Duval-Lantoine said she was “appalled” to hear of the letter and noted it raises fresh questions around the question of whether McDonald holds the moral authority to govern the Canadian military.

“He’s determining for himself that he has the moral authority to gain back to the job of chief of the defense staff,” Duval-Lantoine explained.

“What he doesn’t realize is that it is not his decision to make. He’s not the one who needs to determine whether he has a moral authority. It is up to the government, and I would also argue that it is the determination of service members that would be under his command.”

Multiple women officers who have been victims of sexual misconduct told Global News they were deeply concerned by the tone of McDonald’s letter and the message it sends to those who may want to come forward.

Former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish warned in June that it is “legally impossible” to charge senior military officials at McDonald’s rank under the military justice system.

Global News confirmed last month this finding had played a direct role in the decision by military police not to lay charges under the military system during a probe into McDonald’s predecessor.

Retired Gen. Jonathan Vance is facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour from two female subordinates, which were first reported on by Global News on Feb. 2.

He denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Military police opened an investigation into the allegations shortly afterwards and in July, charged him with one count of obstruction of justice for alleged conduct during the course of their investigation.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service handed the case over to the civilian criminal court system, but opted not to pursue any charges against Vance on the allegations of sexual misconduct through the military court system, citing the Fish report.

Since the allegations against Vance emerged, multiple senior military leaders have been removed from their positions or investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct, sparking what experts have called an institutional “crisis” and a reckoning for the Canadian Forces.

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was appointed by the government in April to lead an external, independent review tasked with providing recommendations on how best to create an independent reporting system for military sexual misconduct.

Global News has confirmed Arbour does not plan at this stage to issue any interim recommendations.

The deadline for her full report is March 2022, but that can be extended.

