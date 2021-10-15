SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Trudeau will name new cabinet on Oct. 26 ahead of Parliament returning next month

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 8:13 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau outlines his government’s priorities' Trudeau outlines his government’s priorities
For the first time since Canada's 44th general election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has answered questions about winning his second minority government. David Akin looks at when Trudeau's new cabinet is expected to be sworn in, what the prime minister is promising, and where Canada stands on allowing Huawei to help create a 5G network – Sep 28, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will name his new cabinet in just over one week, with a hotly anticipated return to business for parliamentarians now officially set for Nov. 22.

In a press release Friday morning, Trudeau’s office announced he will reveal who he has selected as cabinet ministers on Oct. 26 and that Parliament will return late next month.

Read more: Federal vaccine passport could see airport security handling verification process

The House of Commons and the Senate have not sat since June, when the regular session ended for the summer ahead of the federal election that began in August.

The release confirmed the cabinet will remain gender-balanced and that Chrystia Freeland will remain as both the deputy prime minister and the minister of finance.

More to come.

