Trudeau will name new cabinet on Oct. 26 ahead of Parliament returning next month

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will name his new cabinet in just over one week, with a hotly anticipated return to business for parliamentarians now officially set for Nov. 22.

In a press release Friday morning, Trudeau’s office announced he will reveal who he has selected as cabinet ministers on Oct. 26 and that Parliament will return late next month.

The House of Commons and the Senate have not sat since June, when the regular session ended for the summer ahead of the federal election that began in August.

The release confirmed the cabinet will remain gender-balanced and that Chrystia Freeland will remain as both the deputy prime minister and the minister of finance.

More to come.