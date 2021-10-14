Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound in running for Mascot Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Flames fans are getting an exciting extra bonus as the players take to the ice to kick off the National Hockey League’s regular season this week.

They’re getting a chance to help get some big-time recognition for the team’s top dog.

Flames mascot Harvey the Hound has made the cut in the first round of voting for new entries to the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana.

Harvey is part of the final 10 mascots still eligible for this season’s entry into the hall.

“It’s a huge honour and I am absolutely blown away,” Harvey’s creator Grant Kelba said.

Harvey was the NHL’s very first mascot.

“Harvey’s first game was Feb. 16, 1984,” Kelba said. “Here is the original book that I used to design Harvey.

“I built him in my basement, after I had to borrow $1,000 from my mom to buy what I needed for the first Harvey the Hound costume.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I built him in my basement, after I had to borrow $1,000 from my mom to buy what I needed for the first Harvey the Hound costume."

The mascot has gone on all kinds of adventures over the years, both at Flames games and throughout Calgary, with Kelba bringing him to life for his first 15 NHL seasons.

“He wanted to water ski, so we got him water skis,” Kelba said. “He wanted to go scuba diving, so we got him into scuba diving.”

The Flames organization says Harvey deserves the recognition of being inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

“Harvey’s obviously kind of a symbol and an institution around here,” the Flames’ Steve Edgar said. “Harvey’s part of the team and he’s involved in all of those community initiatives.

“Oftentimes, he’s more asked-for than some of the players at those visits, especially with all the kids.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Oftentimes, he's more asked-for than some of the players at those visits, especially with all the kids."

The push is now on to get Harvey into the Hall, with the final round of voting kicking off Sunday, Oct. 17, running for a week.

“I’m asking everyone to get out there and vote for the hound, so the website is mascothalloffame.com,” Kelba said.

Edgar is also encouraging fans to support Harvey in the voting.

“Let’s get our favourite dog into the Hall of Fame.”

