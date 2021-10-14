Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dies in East Vancouver collision

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigate fatal crash at 41st Ave. and Rupert St.' Vancouver police investigate fatal crash at 41st Ave. and Rupert St.
Vancouver police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash Wednesday at 41st Ave. and Rupert St. involving a motorcycle.

Police are investigating after a collision in East Vancouver claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday night.

According to police, the fatal crash between a white Mazda 3 and a motorcycle occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Rupert Street and East 41st Avenue.

The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Vancouver man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 26-year-old Vancouver man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision.

The death marks Vancouver’s 15th fatal collision of the year and the second in the last four days. On Sunday, a man in his 30s died after a single-vehicle crash on Vancouver’s west side.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call Vancouver police investigators at 604-717-3012.

