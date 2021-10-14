Menu

Canada

Search and rescue crews looking for missing fisherman off N.S. coast

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 10:48 am
Search and rescue crews looking for missing fisherman off N.S. coast - image
Maritime Forces Pacific Facebook

Crews from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre announced Thursday that they are searching for a man who fell off a fishing vessel south of Yarmouth, N.S.

In a tweet, the JRCC said they were notified of the situation at 4 a.m. Thursday.

JRCC’s Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens said there were four people on board the vessel, and three of them went to sleep Wednesday night.

Read more: RCMP end search for two Labrador fishermen reported missing more than a week ago

“Shortly before 4 a.m. this morning, one of them woke up and looked for the captain and he was nowhere to be found onboard the vessel,” said Owens.

A number of vessels and an aircraft were immediately called to help in the search.

Story continues below advertisement

Owens said that the challenging element right now is that crews don’t have an exact starting point.

“We’re going from the last known position when the call was made, so we’re looking from that point moving out, and with an aircraft we are able to cover a great deal of area,” he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, there’s no indication of the missing captain, but Owens said crews will continue the search throughout the day and into the evening.

“We have to remind that anyone on the water in the vicinity, which is 15 nautical miles southwest of Yarmouth…if they see anything, please report it to the local authorities,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will help narrow down our search area.”

In the meantime, the fishing vessel has been escorted to Yarmouth.

All remaining individuals onboard are safe.

Click to play video: 'Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO' Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO
Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO – May 20, 2021
