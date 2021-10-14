Queen’s to pay City of Kingston $350,000 to cover costs for pandemic enforcement

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Bryan Paterson said the City of Kingston is receiving a large sum of money from Queen’s University to help pay for extra enforcement costs incurred by the city for parties in the University District this year.

Paterson told The Morning Show on CKWS that the city will be receiving $350,000 from the university to help with things like extra police enforcement for student parties, and COVID-19 messaging.

“I had a few conversations with Queen’s principal Patrick Dean and I think what we just recognize that this is an unusual year,” Paterson said.

In the past, Queen’s University has given the city in the $100,0000 range to help with extra costs of enforcement for events like homecoming and St. Patrick’s Day parties, which, in the past, have devolved into massive and unruly street parties.

Story continues below advertisement

Paterson said the extra money is appreciated as costs to the city for enforcement ramped up over the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s quite, quite a bit more than what has been given in the past. And so that pool of funds will certainly be used to help offset some of the cost of enforcement, having more police officers on the ground,” Paterson said.

The news of the added cash comes the same morning as a revised homecoming schedule begins for Queen’s University, with both in-person and virtual events.

Although the actual events are structured and approved by KFL&A Public Health, the city is bracing for street parties like those seen in September to once again take place.

Paterson asked students to be wary and respectful of current public health guidelines to keep their gatherings small over the next four days.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pandemic isn’t over, and so there are still additional risks that come from large gatherings,” he said.

“For those that, unfortunately, if they choose to disobey those rules that apply to everybody in the community, then police and bylaw will be on the ground to issue fines and penalties.”

The mayor noted that the extra funds from the city won’t just go to police and bylaw, but will also help pay for the added COVID-19 messaging and strategies taken up by the city this year.

For example, the city barricaded the Gord Downie Pier twice this year due to what Paterson called overcrowding, mostly by nearby Queen’s students.

The University District also saw a large uptick in street parties in late August and September of this year, which prompted a new emergency order to deal with what Paterson dubbed “aggravated nuisance parties.”

This emergency order allowed the city to deploy added enforcement in the Queen’s University District, and to lay beefed up fines for those charged at an aggravated nuisance party.

“There’s additional cost, not just enforcement, but also communications, with the students understanding what those bylaws are and then all the other city services that have been affected in the midst of COVID as well,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will be speaking with Deane later Thursday on the matter.