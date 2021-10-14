SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario urges health officials to resume in-person appointments

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 10:13 am
Ontario is urging its physicians to resume in-person appointments, saying the need for a “virtual care first approach” has diminished as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccination numbers increase.

In an open letter, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Ministry of Health and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario said they have been hearing about offices that are not allowing in-person care.

Read more: Telemedicine use is rising amid COVID-19 pandemic. Will it become the norm?

“While virtual care has enabled access to care during the pandemic, given broad vaccination coverage and fully accessible PPE, COVID-19 should no longer pose a barrier to in-person practice,” the letter read.

There are limits to what virtual care can provide and “standard of care” is difficult to obtain, the letter continued.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario to announce plan for exiting Step 3 next week, lifting more capacity limits

“In-person care is essential for certain conditions and services or where physical assessments are necessary to make an appropriate diagnosis or treatment decision. There are many patients for whom the standard of care cannot be met in a solely virtual care environment.”

It is expected that physicians now provide in-person care “based on clinical needs and patient preference.”

