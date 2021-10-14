Ontario reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 417 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase from the previous day but also below the seven-day average. The provincial case total now stands at 593,437.

Of the 417 new cases recorded, the data showed 228 were unvaccinated people, 16 were partially vaccinated people, 146 were fully vaccinated people and for 27 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 69 cases were recorded in Toronto, 44 in Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 43 in Peel Region, 30 in Hamilton, 29 in Ottawa and 23 in Windsor-Essex.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,807 as three more deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 28,756 vaccines (10,346 for a first shot and 18,410 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.7 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 82.6 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 87.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 579,608 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 528 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 4,022 — down from the previous day when it was at 4,136, and is down from Oct. 7 when it was at 4,575. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 476, which is down from the week prior when it was 565. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 35,421 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 18,914 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.5 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 1.7 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 254 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 12 from the previous day) with 158 patients in intensive care units (up by five) and 129 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (up by five).

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

Provincial officials recently announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 98 were unvaccinated, 13 were partially vaccinated and 31 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 79 were unvaccinated while 6 were partially vaccinated and 13 were fully vaccinated.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consists of:

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC (first detected in the United Kingdom): 146,494 variant cases, which is up by 2 since the previous day. This strain dominated Ontario’s third wave.

“Delta” the B.1.617.2 VOC (first detected in India): 19,518variant cases, which is up by 70 since the previous day. This strain is dominating Ontario’s fourth wave.

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC (first detected in South Africa): 1,503 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC (first detected in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be re-examined for the exact variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than overall cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

295,495 people are male — an increase of 226 cases.

293,754 people are female — an increase of 229 cases.

16,823 people are under the age of four — an increase of 15 cases.

30,792 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 46 cases.

52,998 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 27 cases.

223,594 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 133 cases.

166,330 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 111 cases.

76,814 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 66 cases.

25,978 people are 80 and over — an increase of 18 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 99 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 679

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,198 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,824

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 696 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 117 among students and 4 among staff with 4 cases not identified. The data was collected between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

There are 1,320 active infections among both students and staff, a decrease from 1,357 active cases reported Wednesday.

Four schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,822 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 10 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 25 active cases among long-term care residents and 25 active cases among staff — down by four and up by five, respectively, in the last day.

