Crime

Shooting in parking lot of Scarborough restaurant leaves man dead

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:26 am
Police tape file image. View image in full screen
Police tape file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has died following a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Milner Avenue and Cinemart Drive, near Sheppard and Morningside avenues, at around 11:40 p.m.

Police said officers arrived at a parking lot of a Boston Pizza restaurant where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation, police said.

There is no word on suspects or what exactly led to the shooting.

