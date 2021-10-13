Woman dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway West.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a 65-year-old woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later said she died in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

The Donway is closed in the area as officers investigate.

