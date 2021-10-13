Menu

Canada

Woman dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 13, 2021 8:48 pm
Investigators at the scene of a fatal collision in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Investigators at the scene of a fatal collision in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway on Wednesday. Max Trotta / Global News

A pedestrian is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision happened in the area of Don Mills Road and The Donway West.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after north Toronto crash

Toronto paramedics told Global News a 65-year-old woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later said she died in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

The Donway is closed in the area as officers investigate.

