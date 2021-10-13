Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after north Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Toronto’s north end on Wednesday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Steeles Avenue and Carpenter Road, just west of Bathurst Street, at 6:43 p.m.

Police said there was a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, a man, was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was in his 30s and was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

