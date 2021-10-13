Winnipeg Jets sign Svechnikov, assign Heinola & Suess to Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets made a trio of moves before the puck drops on their season later on Wednesday.

The Jets signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov and assigned both defenceman Ville Heinola and forward C.J. Suess to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Svechnikov, 24, signed a one-year, two-way contract for the league minimum, earning him $750,000 if he’s in the NHL. Svechnikov attended camp on a tryout contract, but impressed in the pre-season with one goal and three assists in five exhibition games.

Svechnikov is a first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings and played in parts of four seasons with Detroit. He scored three goals with five assists in 21 NHL games last season, while also appearing in four games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Story continues below advertisement

To make room for Svechnikov’s contract under the salary cap, the Jets assigned Heinola back to the Moose.

The 20-year-old first round pick of the Jets appeared in 19 games with the Moose last season.

The Jets also assigned forward C.J. Suess to their top farm club after he cleared waivers. Suess missed a good chunk of training camp with an injury. It’ll be his fifth season with the Moose.

The Jets play their season opener later on Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks, while the Moose open their season on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Marlies.

3:11 Winnipeg Jets season preview w/John Shannon – October 13 Winnipeg Jets season preview w/John Shannon – October 13