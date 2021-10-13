‘Atmospheric river’ forecast to bring ‘wet and windy’ weekend to B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast are being warned to prepare for a “wet and windy” weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement covering Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler, the Sunshine Coast and eastern, western and inland Vancouver Island.

The weather agency is forecasting between 75 and a whopping 150 millimetres of rain over a two-day period from Friday to Sunday morning.

Environment Canada says a pair of frontal systems are expected to arrive packed with moisture “associated with an atmospheric river flowing from the southwest off the Pacific Ocean.”

1:23 Atmospheric river hits B.C’s south coast Atmospheric river hits B.C’s south coast – Nov 26, 2018

The system is expected to be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is also warning that rising freezing levels could create snowmelt on Saturday that could engorge streams or cause localized flooding.

“There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the timing and location of these two systems and how long the break will be between them, if any,” Environment Canada said.

“Warnings will likely be issued closer to the event.”