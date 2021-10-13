Variety Week 2021 on Global BC runs from Oct. 18 to 22

Send this page to someone via email

Variety Week is coming to Global BC from Oct. 18 to 22!

It’s a chance for all of us to come together to help B.C.’s kids.

Variety BC has been helping children with special needs around the province for over 55 years, but never have the requests for assistance been so great.

Since the start of the pandemic, Variety BC has been overwhelmed with families of children who need help – children like Crystal who desperately needed a power wheelchair so she could be more independent, and Gabriel who required physiotherapy sessions to regain his strength after having surgery to remove a tumour from his hip.

Viewers can donate online at variety.bc.ca or by calling toll-free 310-KIDS.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.