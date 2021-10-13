COVID-19: Zero new cases for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health unit; active cases at 17

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit also reported just one new resolved case, meaning the number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction dropped to 17 from 18 from reported on Wednesday.

The 17 active cases include five in the Kawarthas (unchanged), 12 in Northumberland County (down one) and none in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,386 — an additional case since Tuesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of the 2,466 cumulative cases since the pandemic's beginning.

Variant cases: 939 — one new case since Tuesday in Kawarthas. Overall there have been 520 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 365 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 121 — up from 107 reported on Tuesday. The health unit notes 14 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

Outbreaks: None active. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at "other community settings" and one at a hospital.

COVID-19 tests: 232,405 have been completed in the health unit's jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 366 reported since Tuesday's update.

Hospitalized cases to date: 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There are currently no hospitalized cases within the health unit's jurisdiction. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases

School boards as of 3:35 p.m. Wednesday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

HKPR Youth – Nearly 400 entries for our #StickItToCOVID contest were submitted and three contest winners have been drawn: https://t.co/ntT5Kn9vx3 Thank you all for participating & more importantly, for getting vaccinated 💪 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) October 13, 2021

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data early Tuesday afternoon which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Upcoming school vaccination clinics (all open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students, staff, parents, family members and members of the community. No appointments necessary for first and second doses):

Wednesday, Oct. 13: I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope)

I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope) Thursday, Oct. 14: Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg)

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg) Monday, Oct. 18: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (260 Angeline St. S. in Lindsay) and St. Mary Catholic Secondary School (1050 Birchwood Trail in Cobourg)

Other upcoming mobile vaccination clinics hosted by the health unit include:

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 16: Centreton Community Centre (2363 County Rd. 23) in Centreton from noon to 3 p.m.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.