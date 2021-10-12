COVID-19: HKPR reports 15 new cases over weekend; 81.5% of residents fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to data released on Tuesday.

Eleven of the new cases were reported in Northumberland County and four new cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes — all since Friday (no update was issued on Monday). The overall number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction increased to 18 from 11 reported on Friday.

The 18 active cases include five in the Kawarthas (up by two), 13 in Northumberland County (up by six) and none in Haliburton County (one less).

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Tuesday:

None active. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital. Resolved cases: 2,385 — an additional eight cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of the 2,466 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,385 — an additional eight cases since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of the 2,466 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 938 — unchanged since Friday. There are 519 in the Kawarthas, 365 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

938 — unchanged since Friday. There are 519 in the Kawarthas, 365 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 107 — up from 55 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 14 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

107 — up from 55 reported on Friday. The health unit notes 14 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. COVID-19 tests: 232,039 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began.

232,039 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began. Hospitalized cases to date: 90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There are currently no hospitalized cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

90 — unchanged since Sept. 29. There are currently no hospitalized cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

School cases

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon reported no active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board reported one new case within the health unit’s jurisdiction since Friday: A single case at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg. School remains open.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reported one new case since Friday: A single case at Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg. School remains open.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data early Tuesday afternoon with the following data:

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose : 86.3 per cent — up from 85.5 per cent on Oct. 4.

: 86.3 per cent — up from 85.5 per cent on Oct. 4. Two doses (fully vaccinated): 81.5 per cent — up from 80.7 per cent on Oct. 4.

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose : 86.7 per cent — up from 86.0 per cent on Oct. 4.

: 86.7 per cent — up from 86.0 per cent on Oct. 4. Two doses: 82.1 per cent — up from 81.4 per cent on Oct. 4.

Other data:

First dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 544

Over the past four weeks: 3,584

To date: 148,227

Second dose received by residents:

Over the past seven days: 1,683

Over the past four weeks: 7,318

To date: 139,959

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics hosted by the health unit include:

Northumberland County:

Saturday, Oct. 16: Centreton Community Centre (2363 County Rd. 23) in Centreton from noon to 3 p.m.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Saturday, Oct. 16:

Drive-thru clinic at the Little Britain/Mariposa Fire Hall (522 Eldon Rd.) in Little Britain from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.) in Kirkfield from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Upcoming school vaccination clinics (all open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students, staff, parents, family members and members of the community. No appointments necessary for first and second doses):

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Fenelon Falls Secondary School (66 Lindsay St. in Fenelon Falls) and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St. in Brighton)

Fenelon Falls Secondary School (66 Lindsay St. in Fenelon Falls) and East Northumberland Secondary School (71 Dundas St. in Brighton) Wednesday, Oct. 13: I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope)

I.E. Weldon Secondary School (24 Weldon Rd. in Lindsay) and Port Hope High School (130 Highland Dr. in Port Hope) Thursday, Oct. 14: Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg)

Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W. in Lindsay) and Cobourg Collegiate Institute (335 King St. E. in Cobourg) Monday, Oct. 18: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School (260 Angeline St. S. in Lindsay) and St. Mary Catholic Secondary School (1050 Birchwood Trail in Cobourg)

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

