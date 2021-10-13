Raptors waive forwards Gillespie, Perry

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors continued to pare down their roster Wednesday, waiving forwards Freddie Gillespie and Reggie Perry.

The six-foot-eight, 243-pound Gillespie joined Toronto during the 2020-21 season and helped shore up the team’s frontcourt deficiencies, posting averages of 5.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 19.6 minutes.

He failed to impress over five pre-season contests however with averages of 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 minutes.

Perry, six-foot-nine, 255 pounds, appeared in two preseason games, averaging 6.8 minutes, 4.0 points and one rebound.

The cuts bring the Raptors’ roster down to 18 players. They have until Saturday to get it down to 17 (15 players on NBA contracts and two two-way contracts).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.