Highest COVID-19 ICU patients to date as Saskatchewan adds 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) reached new heights as Saskatchewan added two deaths on Tuesday.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 348 patients with COVID-19: 268 are receiving inpatient care and 80 are in ICUs.

The two recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one person in the 80-plus age group and the other was in the 40 to 59 age group. There have now been 753 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard, there were 271 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 72,730. The seven-day average of new daily infections increased to 487 from 483 on Monday.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have decreased and now sit at 4,450. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 1,085.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 478 to a total of 67,527.

According to the dashboard, 2,425 COVID-19 tests were performed on Monday. To date, 1,177,743 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,604,075 with 45,230 given as third or fourth doses. Of Tuesday’s 271 new cases, the provincial government said 212 were unvaccinated, which included 66 ineligible children under the age of 12.

