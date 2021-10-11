SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan Health Authority tightens visitation restrictions in ICUs

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 2:00 pm
All ICUs and cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina will implement temporary enhanced surge family presence restrictions, according to the SHA on Monday. View image in full screen
All ICUs and cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina will implement temporary enhanced surge family presence restrictions, according to the SHA on Monday. Getty Images

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it’s increasing family presence restrictions in critical care units due to the “extremely” high number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

There are currently more patients in the ICUs across the province than there have ever been during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release on Monday. It added the vast majority of those patients are COVID positive, with 79 showing on the government’s dashboard on Oct. 10.

Read more: ‘Frustration and anger’: Saskatchewan children missing out on health-care services

SHA said all provincial ICUs and cardiac care units in Saskatoon and Regina will implement temporary surge restrictions, meaning each patient will be able to designate two essential family members and/or support persons, with one present at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

“Limiting the number of family members and visitors will help to ensure proper physical distancing and help mitigate the risk of COVID transmission in ICU settings,” read the SHA release.

“The decision to limit family presence is not made lightly. These restrictions will be reviewed weekly and may be lessened or further restricted based on regular risk assessments.”

SHA said ICU teams will work to support phone and virtual connections with family “as much as they are able to.”

For end-of-life family presence, two designated people are still allowed to visit at a time in ICUs, according to officials.

Click to play video: 'The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line' The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
The exhaustion and emotional toll of being on Alberta and Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 front line
