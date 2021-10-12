SGI requesting public feedback on potential regulation of e-scooters

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is wanting the public to provide its thoughts on the possible regulation of electric scooters on public roads.

In a release on Tuesday, the Crown corporation said the rising prevalence of e-scooters in the province has sparked public discussion regarding where and when they should be allowed to be used.

“SGI will be meeting with municipalities, law enforcement, safety organizations and business owners to hear their thoughts on any potential changes to provincial legislation,” reads the statement.

Anyone wishing to send their feedback to SGI is asked to email autofundpartnershipsupport@sgi.sk.ca by Nov. 1. Feedback will be gathered through the fall before a decision is made on whether recommendations will be provided to the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

“If a decision was made to allow e-scooters to be legally operated on public roads, The Traffic Safety Act would need to be amended by the provincial government,” SGI explained on Tuesday. “Any legislative amendment would have to address issues regarding safety, particularly for on-road use, and consider factors like inexperienced drivers, speeds and equipment.”

SGI noted that e-scooters are currently classified as unlicensed motor vehicles, which are not permitted to be used on any public roads in Saskatchewan under The Traffic Safety Act.

The act does not apply to the use of e-scooters on municipal sidewalks or pathways — where municipalities can regulate them — or on private property.

However, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Power-assisted bicycles meet the list of exceptions under federal standards when they are ridden by someone 14 years of age or older, while wearing an approved helmet.

Golf carts are also exempt from the act when operated under a municipal bylaw approved by SGI, but operators are to take the most direct route to or from a municipal golf course on municipal roads.

Other exceptions include self-propelled farm implements being used for agricultural use and self-propelled industrial and construction machines.

Advertisement